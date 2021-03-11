Short Interest in Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Grows By 241.0%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 241.0% from the February 11th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRNA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 3,957,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Surna has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

