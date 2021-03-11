Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Increases By 700.0%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

