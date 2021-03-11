Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Drops By 75.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TechnoPro in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

