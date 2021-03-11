Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Expands By 356.1%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 356.1% from the February 11th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
