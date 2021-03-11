Short Interest in Texas South Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXSO) Decreases By 98.0%

Texas South Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXSO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 11th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Texas South Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Texas South Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Texas South Energy, Inc engages in the business of exploring for, drilling, and producing oil and gas. As of April 1, 2019, it owned 12 blocks in 9 offshore prospects in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as oil and gas interests in Texas and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Inka Productions Corp.

