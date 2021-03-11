Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Expands By 266.7%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BONTQ opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

