Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Drops By 96.7%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,893,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSOI stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

