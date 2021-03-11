Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Decreases By 90.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

