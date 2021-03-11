Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Declines By 84.7%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 11th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

