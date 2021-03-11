Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 78.1%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the February 11th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

