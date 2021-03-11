Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 92.9%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Shares of TC stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.14.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.