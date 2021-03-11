Short Interest in Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Expands By 722.2%

Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Union Dental stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Union Dental has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

Union Dental Company Profile

Union Dental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions.

