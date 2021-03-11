Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 90.9%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.