Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 90.9%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

