Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 315.8%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 267,375 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.