Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases By 291.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ERH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,022. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

