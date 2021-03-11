Short Interest in YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Decreases By 83.3%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HERB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. YaSheng Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.52.
YaSheng Group Company Profile
