ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stake Lifted by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares during the quarter. ShotSpotter makes up 4.4% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.73% of ShotSpotter worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,205. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $432.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,500 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $370,789. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

