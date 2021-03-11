SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

