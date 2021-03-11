Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $6.75. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 86,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.