Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Sells 1,341 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BSRR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 36,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $436.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

