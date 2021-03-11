Sierra Metals (SMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.66 million and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

