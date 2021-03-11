Sierra Metals (SMTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

