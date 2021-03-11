SIG (LON:SHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.35

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.57), with a volume of 2385984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.40 ($0.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Get SIG alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.70. The company has a market capitalization of £513.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.