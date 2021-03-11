Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.31

Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.31 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 157 ($2.05). Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £140.71 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

