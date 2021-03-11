Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 22,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,803,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $845,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

