Sigma Planning Corp Has $45.90 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. GVO Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 137,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

