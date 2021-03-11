SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the February 11th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of SigmaTron International worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.