Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.33

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.33 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 403.60 ($5.27). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 398.20 ($5.20), with a volume of 2,664,706 shares.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.83.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

