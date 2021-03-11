Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

