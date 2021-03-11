Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce sales of $242.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $214.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $994.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

