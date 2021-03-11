Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 485.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

