Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €128.50 ($151.18).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €137.75 ($162.06) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of €141.05 and a 200-day moving average of €109.12.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

