Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €128.50 ($151.18).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €140.45 ($165.24) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €140.99 and a 200-day moving average of €109.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

