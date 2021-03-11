SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

