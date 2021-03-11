SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading 12.1% Higher

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.47. 176,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

