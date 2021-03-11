Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $32.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

