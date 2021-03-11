Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

