Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

