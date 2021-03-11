Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $114.31 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 649.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

