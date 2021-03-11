SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of SINA worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SINA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SINA by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SINA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SINA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $45.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

