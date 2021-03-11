Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, an increase of 492.0% from the February 11th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

