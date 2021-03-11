Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in February

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SPXCY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.95. 1,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

