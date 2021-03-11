SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.81 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $209.95 million and $5.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00051877 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012771 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00704241 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066347 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027405 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036886 BTC.
SingularityNET Token Profile
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
