SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.81 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $209.95 million and $5.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00704241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036886 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,653,982 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

