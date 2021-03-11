Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SUIC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 114,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,842. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
