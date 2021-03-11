Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUIC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 114,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,842. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

