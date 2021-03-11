Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHTDY opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

