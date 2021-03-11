Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

