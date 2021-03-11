SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 889,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SITE Centers by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SITE Centers by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SITE Centers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

