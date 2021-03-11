SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

SITC stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,730,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 889,412 shares of company stock worth $9,166,662. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

