Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $27.00 to $51.00.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $42.00.

2/24/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/9/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

2/3/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

1/27/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

1/14/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Get Six Flags Entertainment Co alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.