Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/8/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $27.00 to $51.00.

2/25/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $42.00.

2/24/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/9/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/14/2021 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

